Those Speaking Ill Of Nigeria Should Stop – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has admonished Nigerians against speaking ill of the country, stressing that Nigeria has crossed a critical point and is now on the path to improvement.

Tinubu assured Nigerians that they would soon begin to enjoy prosperity, noting that the country’s 65th independence anniversary is no small milestone.

The President made the remarks at a book presentation by Governor Hope Uzodimma during his one-day state visit to Owerri, Imo State, on Tuesday.

“Nigeria has just turned the corner. You will see prosperity; you will have it. Those who are talking ill of this country should stop doing so. Sixty-five years of independence is not a joke,” Tinubu said.

“We are proud of our forefathers—we are proud of what they believed: that Nigeria should be one, that it should be an all-inclusive government, that we must take care of the elderly, care for the vulnerable, educate our children, and build a welfare system that will strengthen our healthcare.”

Tinubu stated that the old ways had brought the nation close to collapse, adding that breaking with the past was not optional but the only way forward.

‘The worst is over’

The President declared that his party’s promised change is taking shape ten years on, stressing that the “worst is over.”

“I stand before you confident yet humble enough to say that Nigeria is no longer where it was ten years ago, we have passed that,” he said. “We promised a change, today I can confidently tell you that the worst is over.”

He said there is no turning back for Nigeria, promising to lead the country to the mountaintop.

As part of his itinerary, the President inaugurated the reconstructed 60-kilometer dual carriage Owerri-Mbaise-Umuahia Federal Road.

He also inaugurated the Assumpta Flyover and the newly built 6,000-capacity Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Conference Centre, Owerri, all projects executed by Governor Hope Uzodimma.