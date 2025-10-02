PDP Face-Off: Anyanwu Counters Ologunagba On Dissolution Of Akwa Ibom Exco

The National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has countered the statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Wednesday, announcing the dissolution of the Akwa Ibom state EXCO of the party.

Anyanwu described the pronouncement as null and void.

The party’s National Working Committee, in a statement signed by Ologunagba on Wednesday, announced the dissolution of the Akwa Ibom Exco, and subsequently constituted a 31-member caretaker committee headed by Barrister Igwat Umoren.

The committee was expected to serve for three months, pending new state congresses.

However, in his reaction through a statement addressed to the embattled State Chairman, Sen Anyanwu said, “My attention has been drawn to the purported press release by the National Publicity Secretary of our party announcing dissolution of the state working committee of Akwa Ibom State.

“For purposes of clarity, that press release should be disregarded because there was no formal sitting of the National Working Committee in which such a decision was taken.

“It is not in the official capacity and duties of the National Publicity Secretary to take actions relating to the implementation of the decisions of the National Working Committee of our great party; as a result, the purported press release is null and void and of no effect. The state working committee of the PDP, Akwa Ibom state, stands undissolved.

“Please consider this letter as the rightful authority for you to continue in your duties as provided in the PDP constitution 2017 as amended”, the statement concluded.