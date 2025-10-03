Tinted Glass Permit: Court Orders Police To Maintain Status Quo

The Federal High Court sitting in Warri, Delta State, has issued an order directing the Nigeria Police Force and the Inspector General of Police to maintain the status quo in the ongoing case concerning the tinted glass permit.

Delivering the interim order, the court directed the police authorities to respect judicial processes pending further proceedings in the matter.

Confirming the development, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Kunle Edun, who is the chairman of the NBA Spidel Public Interest Litigation Committee, noted that the directive was a major step in ensuring that the rule of law is upheld while the substantive issues in the case are being determined.

More to follow…