Police Begin Tinted Glass Permit Enforcement In Niger

The Niger State Police Command has begun the implementation of the enforcement of tinted glass permits in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Adamu Elleman, personally monitored and supervised the enforcement of permits within Minna metropolis.

READ ALSO: NBA Sues IGP Egbetokun Over Tinted Glass Permit Policy

The exercise, which took place at strategic points in the state capital, saw police officers stopping vehicles with tinted glasses to verify compliance with the law.

During the operation on Thursday, CP Elleman interacted with Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and their personnel deployed across the city.

He charged them to remain professional, courteous, and firm while ensuring motorists abide by the regulations guiding the use of tinted glasses.

The commissioner expressed satisfaction with the enforcement exercise and commended the level of cooperation received from motorists on the first day of the operation.

He, however, urged vehicle owners yet to process and obtain their tinted glass permits to do so promptly to avoid sanctions, stressing that ignorance of the law will not be an excuse.

According to him, the enforcement is not punitive but a national security measure aimed at regulating the indiscriminate use of tinted glasses in vehicles, which had often been exploited by criminals to conceal their identities during nefarious activities.

Lawmaker Lauds Police

Quoting the law, he explained that any vehicle found with tinted glasses without the requisite permit would be impounded and prosecuted in accordance with the Motor Vehicle (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act, 2004.

In a related development, a member of the Niger State House of Assembly representing Bosso Constituency, Abu Adamu Gomna, was among motorists stopped during the exercise to provide his tinted glass permit.

Speaking to journalists after the encounter, the lawmaker commended the police commissioner for leading by example in the enforcement exercise.

“I am highly impressed with the Commissioner of Police, Niger State. Many people have been abusing the use of tinted glasses.

“Even as a lawmaker, who might ordinarily feel entitled, I made sure to obtain my permit from the Force Headquarters, and I can display it here in my car,” Gomna stated.

He added that being subjected to the same checks as ordinary citizens boosted his confidence in the Nigerian Police, noting that CP Elleman was not only enforcing the law but also demonstrating exemplary leadership.

“This shows fairness. Once people comply with regulations, criminality will reduce. Many criminals hide under the disguise of tinted glasses to perpetrate crime.

“As a Nigerlite, as a lawmaker, and as someone concerned with security, I am very impressed,” he added.

CP Elleman further appealed for continued cooperation and understanding from the motoring public, assuring residents that the Niger State Police Command remains committed to ensuring law, order, and the overall safety of citizens across the state.