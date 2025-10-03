We’ve Turned The Tide Against Pirates, Maritime Criminals, Boosted Oil Production – Naval Chief

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, has said that the Nigerian Navy has successfully turned the tide against pirates and other maritime criminals, leading to improved security in the nation’s waters and a boost in the nation’s oil production.

The Naval Chief made the disclosure on Friday when he commissioned new projects at the prestigious Nigerian Military School, Zaria, Kaduna State.

Ogalla, an alumnus of the Nigerian Military School Zaria, said the Navy had recorded “undeniable results” in its operations since he assumed command, stressing that Nigeria’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) had not witnessed a single incident of piracy since 2022.

“Our determination from the onset was clear — to turn the tide against those criminal elements bringing insecurity into our maritime environment. And I am proud to say we have achieved that. The results are evident, especially in improved oil production and the elimination of piracy in our waters,” he said.

He also said that piracy, crude oil theft, and illegal refining had long undermined Nigeria’s economic lifeline, threatening oil revenues and deterring investment in the maritime domain. But with enhanced operations, the Navy has reversed the trend.

He explained that the Navy launched Operation Delta Sanity, alongside joint operations with sister services and maritime stakeholders, to dismantle criminal networks and safeguard critical oil infrastructure.

“These operations have restored confidence in our maritime environment. Oil production has improved, revenues have gone up, and investors can now see Nigeria as a safer maritime hub. That is the strategic importance of the work we are doing,” Ogalla emphasized.

He added that the fight against maritime insecurity was not only a military task but a national duty, as the protection of Nigeria’s oil assets directly impacts economic growth and national development.

“The Nigerian Navy, by its mandate, is the guardian of our maritime environment. That means defending the nation’s territorial integrity and sovereignty at sea. By improving security, we are directly strengthening Nigeria’s economy, because oil is still our major source of revenue,” the CNS noted.

Ogalla stressed that the successes were made possible by the dedication of naval personnel across formations, whose sacrifices at sea had restored sanity to Nigeria’s waters.

“I salute the gallant officers and ratings who have put in the hard work. Without their commitment, we would not be celebrating these achievements. Their sacrifices are the foundation of the stability we now enjoy in our maritime domain,” he added.

He urged continuous vigilance, warning that criminal elements often adapt, and security forces must stay ahead through technology, training, and intelligence-led operations.

While at NMS, the Naval Chief commissioned a block of six modern classrooms, each furnished with smart boards and learning aids, as part of his contribution to advancing academic excellence at the school.

“This intervention reflects my belief that learning must evolve with the times. These facilities will equip the Boys with the tools to excel academically and to prepare for the future,” he said.

He also inaugurated other projects and pledged to deepen collaboration between NMS and the Nigerian Navy Military School in Ikot Ntuen, Akwa Ibom, to strengthen military education.

The CNS commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General O.O. Oluyede, for renovating the Boys’ Lines and other facilities at NMS, while also applauding the Ex-Boys Association for sustaining the tradition of giving back.

The Commandant of NMS, Brigadier General Owoicho Ejiga, described Ogalla’s visit as “a historic milestone,” noting that it would inspire the students and further cement the legacy of excellence the school has maintained since its establishment in 1954.

Ejiga said the commissioned projects, alongside other interventions by Ex-Boys and military leadership, would continue to transform NMS into a modern centre of discipline, patriotism, and academic excellence.