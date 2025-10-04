Arsenal Go Top Of Premier League As Man Utd Ease Pressure On Amorim

Declan Rice came back to haunt former club West Ham as Arsenal moved top of the Premier League, while Manchester United handed Ruben Amorim some relief with a 2-0 win over Sunderland on Saturday.

In Mikel Arteta’s 300th match in charge, the Gunners proved far too strong for the struggling Hammers in a 2-0 win at the Emirates Stadium to further their ambitions of a first Premier League title in 22 years.

Victory came at a cost for Arsenal as captain Martin Ødegaard was forced off injured before half-time for the third time this season.

However, the strength in depth now on offer to Arteta has made light of Arsenal’s injury troubles.

Rice, who left West Ham for a club record £105 million ($141 million) in 2023, ended the visitors’ resistance by blasting high into the net on the rebound after Alphonse Areola parried Eberechi Eze’s drive.

Bukayo Saka made the points safe midway through the second half from the penalty spot after Jurrien Timber was brought down by El Hadji Malick Diouf.

Arsenal edge one point ahead of Liverpool, who are in action later at Chelsea.

Defeat leaves West Ham still languishing in the relegation zone.

– Breathing Space For Amorim –

Amorim conceded on the eve of Sunderland’s visit to Old Trafford that he needs results quickly to avoid becoming the latest United manager to suffer the sack.

The Portuguese had taken just 34 points from his previous 33 Premier League games in charge but enjoyed a rare convincing win to give him some breathing space over the international break.

Before kick-off, Old Trafford fell silent to honour the victims of a terror attack on a Manchester synagogue this week.

Amorim’s bold calls with his team selection paid off as goalkeeper Senne Lammens kept a clean sheet on debut, while Mason Mount justified his place over Matheus Cunha with the opening goal.

Mount eased the home fans’ tension with a fine finish from Bryan Mbeumo’s cross on eight minutes.

Bruno Fernandes saw a shot tipped onto the woodwork by Robin Roefs as United dominated the first half.

Benjamin Sesko doubled the Red Devils’ advantage with a predatory finish from a long throw-in for his first Old Trafford goal since a £74 million move from RB Leipzig.

There was nearly a twist at the end of the half as Sunderland were initially awarded a penalty, only for VAR to intervene due to insufficient contact by Sesko on Trai Hume.

Sunderland began the weekend in fifth after a dream start to their return to the top flight, but the Black Cats were dealt a reality check to end their four-game unbeaten run.

Tottenham showed their newfound defensive resolve under Thomas Frank to end Leeds’ year-long unbeaten league run at Elland Road with a 2-1 victory.

Mohammed Kudus’ first goal for Spurs secured all three points after Noah Okafor cancelled out Mathys Tel’s opener for the visitors.

“That feeling to get over the line, to get three points, was big,” said Frank after his side moved up to third.

Liverpool can retake top spot later if they can get back to winning ways at Chelsea.

The defending champions have lost their last two matches against Crystal Palace and Galatasaray in the Champions League.

Club World Cup champions Chelsea also badly need the points after a three-game winless run in the Premier League.

