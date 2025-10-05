Russian Strikes Kill One In Ukraine

Ukraine said on Sunday that a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia had killed one person, as Poland said it had scrambled jets to secure its airspace.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the southeastern Ukrainian region, said on Telegram that a Russian “combined strike” had killed a woman and wounded nine other people.

A 16-year-old girl was among those receiving “necessary assistance” from medical personnel after the attack, Fedorov said.

He posted photos, seemingly from the site of the attack, showing a partly destroyed multi-storey block and a burnt-out car.

A nationwide air alert was in place across Ukraine as of 4:09 am (0109 GMT).

Poland’s armed forces said on X that they had mobilised planes and put ground defences on high alert to secure the country’s airspace, especially in areas close to Ukraine.

The mayor of Lviv, a western Ukrainian city near the border with Poland, said public transport routes were not operating due to a “massive enemy attack”.

Public transport in Ivano-Frankivsk, another western city, would “start running later than usual” on Sunday, its mayor said.

Russia has also stepped up its attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as the weather chills.

Fedorov said on Sunday that Russia’s overnight attack left “more than 73,000 consumers… without electricity” in Zaporizhzhia, and the Lviv mayor said part of the city had no power.

This week, Moscow launched its largest-ever strike on Ukraine’s gas infrastructure, while strikes on Saturday cut off power to around 50,000 households in the northern Chernigiv region.

AFP