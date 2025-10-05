Tinubu’s Visit To Plateau A Testament To Commitment To National Unity — Gov Mutfwang

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s visit to the state as a strong symbol of national unity and solidarity among Nigerians.

In a statement issued on behalf of the government and peace-loving people of Plateau State, Governor Mutfwang said the President’s presence at the final internment service of Mama Lydia Yilwatda Goshwe, mother of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, reflected his deep respect, empathy, and commitment to the unity of the country.

READ ALSO: No Place For Hate In Nigeria, Says Tinubu

“Your esteemed presence in our dear state was an immense honour and a clear demonstration of your respect, empathy, and commitment to national unity. The people of Plateau State are deeply touched by this gesture, and we do not take it for granted,” the governor stated.

Governor Mutfwang also extended appreciation to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, members of the National Assembly, fellow governors, and members of the Federal Executive Council who accompanied the President to the event.

He said Plateau State looks forward to welcoming the President again soon to witness firsthand the transformation and renewed hope taking shape across the state.

“We remain grateful for your presence and solidarity. Plateau State warmly looks forward to welcoming you again soon,” Governor Mutfwang added