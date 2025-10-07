BBNaija S10 Winner Imisi Receives ₦150m Grand Prize

Big Brother Naija Season 10 winner, Opeyemi Ayanwale, popularly known as Imisi, has officially received her grand prize of ₦150 million, comprising ₦80 million in cash and a brand-new Innoson SUV, following her victory in the “10/10” edition of the reality show.

The prize presentation took place in Lagos on Tuesday, drawing excitement from fans and fellow housemates.

The 23-year-old actress and fashion designer from Oyo State was all smiles as she received her symbolic cheque and posed beside her white SUV wrapped in celebratory ribbons, a moment that quickly dominated social media trends under hashtags #ImisiTheQueen and #BBNaija10Winner.

Donning a bright red outfit, she stood beside the show’s organisers and sponsors during the prize presentation ceremony.

The event was attended by representatives from Multichoice Nigeria, brand sponsors, and the show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who congratulated her.

Imisi’s journey to the top was nothing short of remarkable. Over the course of 72 days, she edged out 28 contestants, navigated alliances, emotional highs, and tense competitions inside the Big Brother house, eventually earning the admiration of millions of viewers across Africa.

She polled a commanding 42.8% of the total votes, far ahead of her closest rivals, Dede (15.94%) and Koyin (15.23%), while Sultana, Kola, Jason Jae, Mensan, Isabella, and Kaybobo followed with lower percentages.

The 23-year-old’s emotional intelligence, and authenticity were key to her win. Also, her relatable personality and maintaining grace under pressure was a quality that made her both a fan favourite and a respected housemate.

Following her prize presentation, social media was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and former contestants.

Many hailed her as one of the most deserving winners in Big Brother Naija history but conversation still trails her win strategy as “pity vote,” adopted by other past winners.

Meanwhile, the emotional aftermath of the finale extended beyond Imisi’s victory. Evicted housemates Isabella Georgewill, Kaybobo, and Mensan shared heartwarming moments of reunion with loved ones after the finale on Sunday night.

A viral clip showed Isabella embracing her young son, Jason, in a tender moment that captured the hearts of netizens.

Dede, Kaybobo, Thelma, Mensan, Rooboy, Koyin, Gigi Jasmine, and a number of housemates were also seen joining in the mini reunion at the BBN house and also Multichoice studio celebrating the end of a life-changing experience.