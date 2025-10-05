BBNaija: Kola, Sultana, Koyin Evicted From Season 10

The race for the ₦150 million grand prize on Big Brother Naija Season 10 has tightened even further as Kola, Sultana and Koyin were evicted from the reality show’s finale on Sunday night.

Their eviction, announced by host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, drew loud gasps from the live audience as both housemates had been strong contenders heading into the final hours.

Sultana, known for her emotional strength and bold personality, was one of the season’s standout figures, while Kola’s calm and steady presence earned him quiet admiration from fans.

With their exit, the spotlight now shifts to the remaining two housemates Imisi and Dede, as anticipation builds over who will ultimately be crowned the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 10.