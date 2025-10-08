VIDEO: Atiku, Obi, Jonathan Can’t Defeat Tinubu In 2027 — Orji Kalu

Former Abia State Governor, Orji Kalu, is confident of President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

Kalu, who represents Abia North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He stated that former President Goodluck Jonathan, Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi cannot trounce Tinubu in the next general elections.

“None of these people parading can defeat President Tinubu,” Kalu said.

“We know ourselves. All of us know ourselves. What are they going to offer Nigerians that we are not offering?”

When asked if Jonathan, Atiku and Obi are among the politicians he referred to, he said “Whatever you call them, none of them can defeat Tinubu.”

According to the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, the President has done well to turn around the nation’s economy.

The Abia state politician also warned Jonathan against contesting, saying he is constitutionally banned from doing so.

“If I’m President Jonathan, I will not think of running for election because first of all, he is constitutionally banned by law — nobody can do more than eight years. If I’m Goodluck Jonathan, I will just be the statesman that I am.” Kalu said.