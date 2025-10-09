×

No End In Sight To US Shutdown Despite Trump Pressure

The Senate was due to be in session on Friday, with an eighth vote on the House-passed bill expected to fail.

By Channels Television
Updated October 9, 2025
President Donald Trump said on October 6 that he would be “happy” to negotiate a deal on health programs with Democrats, but demanded the federal government first be re-opened, as a crippling shutdown entered its second week. Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

 

The US government shutdown looked set to extend into a third week as senators again rejected a Republican funding bill Thursday despite President Donald Trump’s attempts to turn the thumbscrews on opposition Democrats.

Federal agencies have been out of money since October 1 and public services have been crippled amid stalled talks between the two sides that have led to a series of near daily failed votes to turn the lights back on.

With no sign of a breakthrough, Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune indicated that a weekend session was unlikely, saying he was unsure “if that does any good,” news website Semafor reported.

US President Donald Trump participates in a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (off frame) in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC on September 29, 2025. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)

 

The Senate was due to be in session on Friday, with an eighth vote on the House-passed bill expected to fail.

Trump repeated his threats to slash government programs popular with Democrats as he berated the party over the shutdown at a cabinet meeting.

“The Democrat shutdown is causing pain and suffering for hardworking Americans, including our military, our air traffic controllers and impoverished mothers, people with young children, people that have to live not the greatest of lives,” he said.

But his attempts to pressure Democrats to back the Republican bill — which would open the government through late November as negotiations continue — have so far fallen on deaf ears.

Democrats are privately preparing a shutdown lasting several more weeks, CNN reported, if Republicans do not agree to their demands to extend health care subsidies due to expire on December 31.

With some 750,000 federal workers “furloughed” — placed on enforced leave without pay — both sides have voiced concerns about the likelihood of military personnel missing their paychecks next Wednesday.

 

‘Every day gets better’

A view of the US Capitol building in Washington, DC, on March 10, 2025. On March 9, House Republicans released a stopgap bill to keep the government funded through September 30 that would give US President Donald Trump time to push his agenda of tax cuts, deportations and boosted energy production through Congress over the summer. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)

 

A bipartisan House bill that would guarantee the pay of 1.3 million active-duty servicemembers through the shutdown has around 150 co-sponsors.

But Republican leaders oppose bringing it to the floor for a vote — insisting that the armed forces will be paid if Democrats simply provide the votes to end the shutdown.

“The President has made it clear: we must pay our troops,” the bill’s author, Republican congresswoman Jen Kiggans, posted on X.

Democrats — emboldened by polling showing voters mostly blaming the shutdown on Republicans — are banking on increasing public support in a prolonged standoff.

“Every day gets better for us,” Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told Punchbowl News.

“It’s because we’ve thought about this long in advance and we knew that health care would be the focal point on September 30 and we prepared for it. Their whole theory was threaten us, bamboozle us, and we would submit in a day or two.”

As well as widespread cuts, Trump’s “maximum pain” campaign to force Democrats to fold has included threats fire thousands of furloughed workers.

“We’ll be cutting some very popular Democrat programs that aren’t popular with Republicans, frankly, because that’s the way it works,” Trump said at his cabinet meeting.

“They wanted to do this, so we’ll give them a little taste of their own medicine.”

