CSOs Demand Transparent Senate Screening Of INEC Chair Nominee Amupitan

A coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs) working on democracy and elections in Nigeria and across Africa has reacted to the nomination of Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN) as the next Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The CSOs, in a joint statement released on Thursday, acknowledged the announcement made by the Presidency following the end of Professor Mahmood Yakubu’s tenure.

They noted that the nomination reportedly received unanimous approval from the Council of State.

However, the CSOs emphasised that this approval does not substitute for the constitutional responsibility of the Nigerian Senate to conduct a rigorous and transparent screening process.

“We reiterate our longstanding call for a transparent, inclusive, and citizen-centered appointment process that aligns with key electoral reform recommendations, including those of the Justice Uwais Report, the Ken Nnamani Committee Report, and the Citizens’ Memorandum on Electoral Reforms,” the statement read.

While the CSOs recognised Professor Amupitan’s academic and professional credentials and expressed no objection to his nomination in principle, they stressed that the credibility of future elections depends on an INEC that is independent and resistant to political interference.

“The current state of Nigeria’s electoral process requires a fiercely independent INEC, immune to political manipulation and unwavering in its commitment to credible elections,” the groups stated.

Call for Senate action

The organisations called on the Nigerian Senate to ensure that the confirmation process is open, participatory, and transparent.

They demanded that the hearings be televised and allow for civil society and citizen engagement through memoranda, petitions, and direct participation.

They also recommended a thorough examination of the nominee’s public record, vision for electoral reform, and plans to address critical challenges such as voter registration, result transmission, and enforcement of INEC regulations.

“Nigerians expect the Senate confirmation process to be open to citizens’ participation in line with the Framework for Citizens’ Engagement in the INEC Appointment Process previously submitted to the Senate,” the statement added.

The CSOs also demanded full disclosure of Professor Amupitan’s credentials and public service history to foster public trust in the process.

The statement was endorsed by ten civil society organizations, including Yiaga Africa, Women Rights Advancement Protection Alternative (WRAPA), the International Press Center, The Kukah Center, Center for Media and Society, TAF Africa, Africa Centre for Leadership, Development and Strategy (Centre LSD), Nigeria Women Trust Fund, Accountability Lab Nigeria, and YERP Naija Campaign.