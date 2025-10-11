Moody Blues Star John Lodge Dead At 82

British singer and guitarist John Lodge, a longtime member of the band The Moody Blues, has died at the age of 82, his family announced on Friday.

Lodge, a bass player, vocalist and songwriter who joined the English rock band two years after its 1964 formation, died “unexpectedly” surrounded by loved ones, relatives said.

“It is with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that John Lodge, our darling husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law and brother, has been suddenly and unexpectedly taken from us,” the family added.

“As anyone who knew this massive-hearted man knows, it was his enduring love of his wife, Kirsten, and his family, that was the most important thing to him, followed by his passion for music, and his faith.”

The statement noted he “peacefully slipped away surrounded by his loved ones and the sounds of The Everly Brothers and Buddy Holly”.

Together with fellow singer Justin Hayward, Birmingham-born Lodge joined the Moody Blues in 1966 following the departures of Denny Laine and Clint Warwick.

Alongside remaining founders Mike Pinder, Ray Thomas and Graeme Edge, they embraced the psychedelic rock movement of the late 1960s and enjoyed fame for decades.

The 1967 album “Days Of Future Passed” is seen as one of rock’s first concept albums, while 1968 follow up “In Search Of The Lost Chord” saw the group move towards further experimentation.

The Moody Blues hits include “Nights In White Satin”, “Question” and “Isn’t Life Strange”.

The band continued to perform until 2018, the same year it was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.