Woman Returns Greek Relic Stolen Over 50 Years Ago

A woman who stole the top of an ancient column in Olympia over half a century ago has returned it to Greece, the Greek culture ministry said Saturday.

The capital of the column, made of limestone and measuring 24 cm (nine inches) high and 33.5 cm wide, was taken from the Leonidaion, a 4th-century BC guesthouse.

It is the third artifact returned by the University of Muenster in recent years. The handover took place on Friday.

“Motivated by the recent return of important antiquities from the University of Muenster to their countries of origin, she decided to hand it over to the university, with whose valuable contribution it returned to Greece and Ancient Olympia”, the ministry said, hailing the “sensitivity and courage” of the woman.

In 2019, the University of Muenster returned a twin-handled wine cup belonging to a champion from the first modern Olympic Games in Athens in 1896.

Then in 2024, it returned a Roman-era marble male head which came from a cemetery in Thessaloniki.

“This act proves that culture and history know no borders but require cooperation, responsibility, and mutual respect,” Giorgios Didaskalou, a senior culture ministry official, said.

Torben Schreiber, curator of the University of Müenster’s archaeological museum, added that: “It is never too late to do the right thing, the moral and the just.”

Athens has been trying for years to broker deals for the repatriation of antiquities without resorting to legal action.

Its chief goal remains the return of the Parthenon Marbles, held by the British Museum since the 19th century.

AFP