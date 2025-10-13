Nigeria’s Oil Production Fell To 1.3mb/d In September — OPEC

Nigeria’s crude oil production dropped to 1.39 million barrels per day (bpd) in September 2025, newly published data by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has shown.

This represented an output loss of about 45, 000 barrels per day in the month under review.

Analysis of the data contained in the Organisation’s October Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) released on Monday, revealed that the decline marked a second consecutive month, from 1.434 million bpd recorded in August 2025.

The latest production figures were obtained through direct communication with Nigerian authorities.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) had also reported a drop in crude oil and condensate production to an average of 1.581 million barrels per day (bpd) in September 2025.

According to the Commission, the September production consisted of 1.39 million bpd of crude oil and 191,373 bpd of condensates.

It blamed the sharp drop on the three-day industrial action embarked upon by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) during the month.

The strike action led to the shutdown of several production and export facilities, disrupting output and export schedules.

Again, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd)’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Bayo Ojulari, had, in a letter dated September 29, 2025, informed regulators that PENGASSAN’s industrial action led to significant production deferments.

He warned of projected revenue losses from the missed crude liftings and reduced gas sales.

OPEC’s latest production figure is, so far, Nigeria’s lowest output in nine months in 2025. It is also below OPEC’s cut allocation of about 1.5 million bpd.

Nigeria earns more than 80 per cent of its export revenues from crude oil.

The black gold also forms the country’s biggest foreign exchange earner.