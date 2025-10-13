Soldier Allegedly Kills Wife, Self In Niger State

A soldier attached to the 221 Battalion, Wawa Cantonment in Niger State, has reportedly committed suicide after allegedly killing his wife at the barracks.

The soldier, identified as Lance Corporal Femi, and his wife were found dead in their apartment at Block 15, Room 24, Corporals and Below Quarters, Wawa Cantonment.

The Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations at 22 Armoured Brigade, Captain Stephen Nwankwo, while confirming the incident in a statement, however, said the incident was being investigated.

Nwankwo explained that preliminary investigation revealed that the soldier was on duty within the cantonment and had sought permission from his superior to attend to personal needs and return to duty.

“The 22 Armoured Brigade, Nigerian Army (NA), is aware of the news in respect of its personnel, Lance Corporal Akenleye Femi, serving at 221 Battalion, Wawa Cantonment, who is suspected of having killed his wife and committed suicide.

“The tragic incident that occurred on October 11, 2025, at Wawa Cantonment, Niger State, has caused a tense atmosphere, leaving the barracks residents in shock as to the circumstances that could have led to such an unfortunate incident,” the statement partly read.

In-depth Investigation

According to the statement, the remains of the deceased have been preserved, while an in-depth investigation has since commenced to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

“The NA deeply regrets this, while it commiserates with the family, colleagues, and friends of the deceased over the painful loss. The army also prays for the peaceful repose of their souls.

“The Commander 22 Armoured Brigade, Brigadier General Ezra Barkins, assures the general public that the circumstances that led to the sad incident will be thoroughly investigated, and the outcome relayed to the general public accordingly.

The NA anticipates maximum understanding and cooperation of the public as always, assuring that the outcome of the investigation will not only be made public, rather, further scrutinised, and measures put in place to avoid future occurrences,” it added.