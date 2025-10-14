Bauchi Senator Kaila Dumps PDP For APC

The senator representing Bauchi North, Samaila Kaila, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was announced by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during plenary on Tuesday.

Akpabio read a letter from the lawmaker who cited internal crisis within the PDP as the reason for his defection.

According to the letter, the challenges had “gravely constrained” his ability to serve his constituents effectively.

“The Peoples Democratic Party have gravely constrained my ability to discharge my constitutional responsibilities effectively and in good conscience,” the letter reads.

“As one deeply committed to the service of our nation and the welfare of my people, I have found it necessary to realign my political engagements with a more progressive platform that embodies good governance, unity, progress, growth, and discipline in the governance of our country.”

Kaila noted that his decision to move to the ruling APC was motivated by President Bola Tinubu’s reforms, which he described as “bold and transformative”.

“Consequently, I have chosen to join the All Progressives Congress, APC, and to lend my full commitment to the reforms of His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu,” he said.

“I hold in high regard the bold and transformative reforms initiated by the President, aimed at restoring economic stability, strengthening governance, and repositioning our nation for sustainable growth.”

Samaila said Tinubu’s leadership represents the kind of “decisive” direction Nigeria needs to move forward.

“These efforts reflect the decisive leadership of our country, and that’s what Nigeria needs,” he said.

“I am confident that these reform efforts align with my decisive ideals and my enduring conviction to contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s development and democratic advancement.”