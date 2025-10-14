I Never Saw Mbah’s Defection Coming, Says Bode George

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees, Chief Bode George, has expressed shock over the defection of Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

George spoke on Tuesday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, where he reacted to the governor’s move.

Asked if he anticipated Mbah’s defection, George said he never saw it coming despite several interventions by party elders.

“I never saw it at any time. In fact, when Anyanwu was brought back as secretary to complete his assignment, he asked his people not to attend meetings.

“We were wondering what was going on in the South-East. Now that we have settled the matter and fixed the convention date, it’s only a question of time. Whatever position the East wanted to give him would have been his. So, what’s the essence of leaving now?” he said.

The BOT member noted that several PDP leaders visited the governor to persuade him to remain in the party.

“The governor, we all waded in and convinced him. Many people went there, telling him, ‘Calm down, the convention is next month. You’ll get whatever is due to the South-East.’ But the rationale and emphasis he gave, it was like I was in a very long dream,” George said.

The party chieftain wished Mbah well but insisted that the PDP remained strong despite recent defections.

“I wish him the best of luck. This is not the first time people are leaving. The PDP is an iroko tree. I wish them the best,” he added.

Mbah was received into the APC by top national figures, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, the National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda and other party leaders.

With Mbah’s defection, the APC now controls four of the five South-East states, Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo, leaving only Anambra under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

‘Govs Don’t Make The Party’

Responding to concerns about a number of governors leaving the PDP in the south-East, George maintained that the party’s strength lies in the people, not just its governors.

“Governors alone don’t make the party; they’re an added value. The people make up the party. We’ll campaign, go to the field, and explain to Nigerians what the APC has done, or failed to do, to put smiles on their faces. It’s not just about being in government. We’ll ensure that the will of Nigerians prevails,” he said.

When asked about the possibility of his own defection, the PDP stalwart dismissed it completely, saying, “That is absolutely impossible.”

George, however, expressed hope that the PDP remained “absolutely redeemable.”

Mbah’s Defection

Earlier on Tuesday, Governor Peter Mbah formally announced his defection to the APC during a state-wide broadcast.

He explained that the decision was aimed at connecting Enugu State to the federal government for greater development and further thanked the PDP for its support over the years.

“Today, after a long reflection, we have decided to leave the Peoples Democratic Party and join the All Progressives Congress.

“Leadership demands difficult decisions in the service of higher goals. My decision to join the APC is to better serve the people of Enugu and align with the party’s vision for progress,” he said.

The governor praised President Bola Tinubu’s leadership, saying Enugu had enjoyed “massive support” under his administration.