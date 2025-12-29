‘Enough,’ George Asks Wike, Makinde To Sheathe Sword

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has called for a truce between the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

George spoke during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, where he described the impasse between Wike and Makinde as embarrassing.

“I want to advise them. Enough of these shenanigans. In politics, whatever you want to do within your system, you do it,” the PDP chieftain said on Monday’s edition of the show.

Wike and Makinde, former allies, have recently made the headlines over issues about the party’s leadership.

Makinde claimed the former Rivers State governor promised to “hold down” the PDP for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

“I was in a meeting with the president and Wike and a few others, and Wike said to the president that I will hold PDP for you against 2027; I was in shock,” Makinde said in a media chat last week. “So, we got up, and I asked Wike, did we agree to this?”

But during an end-of-year media chat on Monday, Wike denied the claims and accused Makinde of destroying the PDP.

“That’s a blatant lie,” the FCT minister said. “That is why… you see, Seyi Makinde has never called me Wike again. That is the first time he called me Wike.”

The minister said, “That is so unfair to say that I said that (I will hold PDP down for you). If you look at that media chat, you will see that Makinde was frustrated.”

Wike and Makinde were both members of the now-defunct G5, which included the membership of former governor of Abia state, Okezie Ikpeazu; the ex-governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom; and former governor of Enugu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The group backed Tinubu of the APC in the 2023 presidential election, insisting that the southern region must produce the nation’s leader.

However, George said he advised them (all former members of the PDP) against taking a unilateral decision about whom to support in that exercise.

“That was the last time I remembered we sat together,” he said.