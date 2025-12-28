2027: Joining APC Won’t Guarantee You Second Term, Wike Tells Politicians

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has warned that joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) or openly professing loyalty to President Bola Tinubu does not automatically guarantee a second-term ticket.

Wike issued the warning on Tuesday while addressing supporters during a political engagement in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, as part of his ongoing consultations across the state.

The minister, who was received by the Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area, Chidi Lloyd, alongside traditional ruler Sergeant Awuse and other party leaders, used the occasion to reinforce his long-held position on political loyalty and agreements.

Addressing the crowd, Wike stressed that the Ikwerre ethnic nationality must remain relevant in Nigeria’s political equation, warning against complacency or political marginalisation.

According to him, political relevance is earned through strategic decisions and consistency, not by following political trends after victories have already been secured.

The former Rivers State governor cautioned that merely declaring support for President Tinubu, especially after the 2023 elections, should not be mistaken for an automatic pathway to re-election.

Wike insisted that politics must be guided by clearly defined agreements, adding that promises made must be honoured, noting that loyalty without structure or commitment carries no guarantees.

Speaking earlier, the council chairman reaffirmed Emohua’s support for President Tinubu and Wike, declaring that the local government remained firmly aligned with their political direction.

From Emohua, the minister proceeded to Isiokpo in Ikwerre Local Government Area, where he delivered a similar message. There, Samuel Nwanosike, Chairman of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency and former council chairman, pledged the area’s continued support for Wike, dismissing claims that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) could gain a political foothold in the council.

Observers say Wike’s engagements in Ikwerre land signal a deliberate move to consolidate his political base, even as his remarks point to emerging political realignments and possible tensions ahead of the next electoral cycle in Rivers State.