Two Rivers Senators, Six Reps Loyal To Wike Defect From PDP To APC

The political landscape in Rivers State is taking a new dimension as two senators and six members of the House of Representatives officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday.

Those in the upper-lawmaking body who defected are Senator Allwell Onyesoh, who represents Rivers East, and Senator Barinada Mpigi, of Rivers South-East.

The announcement was made during plenary, with the Senate suspending its rules to allow the APC National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, and other party executives into the chamber to witness the defection.

Both senators, who are considered loyalists of the FCT Minister – the immediate past governor of Rivers State – Nyesom Wike, said their decision was informed by deep and unresolved internal divisions within the PDP.

With these defections, the APC has further consolidated its dominance in the upper legislative chamber, increasing its tally to 78 senators and securing a commanding majority in the Senate.

Their defection adds to the swelling number of political bigwigs who have joined the APC. Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers recently teamed up with the ruling party.

Despite the criticisms that have greeted the wave of defections into the APC and fears that Nigeria is becoming a one-party state, the Senate leadership says democracy is thriving in the country.

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele says that, contrary to concerns, the growing number of lawmakers joining the APC won’t turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

Bamidele said the ruling party remained a responsible stakeholder in the nation’s democracy and assured members of the minority parties of continued collaboration in the interest of the nation.

According to him, the APC is committed to ensuring that democratic governance delivers tangible benefits to Nigerians, including improved food security and better healthcare.

In his remarks, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, said that with the defections, the APC must work to ensure internal democracy.

Senator Akpabio said that anyone who joins the party will be allowed to participate and grow fairly. He underscored the importance of justice and inclusiveness, noting that the ultimate goal is for national policies to succeed for the benefit of Nigerians.

The Senate President expressed sympathy for the opposition, urging them to address their internal challenges.

Six Rivers Reps Leave PDP

Meanwhile, six members of the House of Representatives from the oil-rich state, loyal to Wike, joined the APC, quitting the PDP.

They are Dumnamere Robinson Dekor, a member representing Khana/Gokana federal constituency (ex-deputy speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly).

Others are Solomon Bob of Abua/Odual and Ahoada East Federal Constituency; Hart Cyril, Degema/Bonny federal constituency, and Victor Obuzor, Ahoada West/Ogba-Egbema/Ndoni federal constituency (Chair of the Committee of Civil Societies).

The rest are Blessing Amadi, who is representing Port Harcourt II federal constituency, and Eleme/Oyigbo/Tai federal constituency’s Felix Nweke.