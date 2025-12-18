UPDATED: APC Announces Defection Of Gov Mutfwang From PDP

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has announced the defection of Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yelwata, who is also from Plateau, announced his governor’s defection at the party’s 14th national caucus meeting held at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

Yelwata said with the defection of Governor Mutfwang, the entire North Central is now governed by the APC.

The governor was elected under the PDP in the 2023 general elections and becomes the latest high-profile politician to dump the main opposition party.

APC’s Membership Drive

At the event, the APC chairman gave an ultimatum of January 30, 2026 for all members of the party to do their electronic membership registration.

He said the activation of electronic membership registration system, which had already started, would enhance transparency, data integrity and internal democracy.

“We’ve done training at the state level, we’ve done a zonal level, we’ve done a local government in most of the states. And I want to urge our stakeholders to support the nationwide rollout of this noble activity.

“Let us use the opportunity to assure all the new members that they have all the rights and privileges within the party, to urge them to capitalize on the nationwide membership registration, to register their supporters. So both the old and new members should go to the portal and register all their members.

“We expect that this drive should be done from now to January ending, 30th of January. All members must have registered and prepared for our congresses that will come ahead,” he said.

The meeting was attended by President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, the principal leadership of the National Assembly, and the immediate past Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Governors of the APC, including Peter Mbah of Enugu, Douye Diri of Bayelsa, Agbu Kefas of Taraba and Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State who recently defected to the APC, past governors, national leadership of the party, among other party stakeholders, attended the meeting.