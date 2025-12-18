APC Gives Ultimatum For Compulsory Electronic Membership Registration

The All Progressives Congress (APC) national leadership has given an ultimatum of January 30, 2026 for all members of the party to do the compulsory electronic membership registration.

APC’s National Chairman, Nentawe Yelwata, announced this during the 14th meeting of the party’s national caucus held at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

Yelwata said the activation of electronic membership registration system, which had already started, would enhance transparency, data integrity and internal democracy.

“We’ve done training at the state level, we’ve done a zonal level, we’ve done a local government in most of the states. And I want to urge our stakeholders to support the nationwide rollout of this noble activity.

“Let us use the opportunity to assure all the new members that they have all the rights and privileges within the party, to urge them to capitalize on the nationwide membership registration, to register their supporters. So both the old and new members should go to the portal and register all their members.

“We expect that this drive should be done from now to January ending, 30th of January. All members must have registered and prepared for our congresses that will come ahead,” he said.

The APC also announced the defection of Plateau governor, Caleb Mutfwang, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling party.

According to Yelwata, the move means all states in the North-Central region are now being led by the APC.

Mutfwang was elected under the PDP in the 2023 general elections and becomes the latest high-profile politician to dump the main opposition party.

President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, the principal leadership of the National Assembly, and the immediate past Vice President Yemi Osinbajo attended the meeting.

Governors of the APC Peter Mbah of Enugu, Douye Diri of Bayelsa, Agbu Kefas of Taraba and Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, who recently defected to the APC, past governors, national leadership of the party, among other party stakeholders, were at the gathering.