Ben Murray-Bruce Defects To APC, Says Tinubu’s Reforms Will Bring Progress

A former member of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has announced his defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Murray-Bruce, who was elected to the Senate in 2015 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), represented Bayelsa East until 2019.

In a statement shared on social media on Wednesday, the former lawmaker explained that his decision to join the APC is not driven by politics, but by his support for the progress being made under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He described Tinubu’s current reforms as “painful,” but emphasised that they are laying the groundwork for future prosperity.

Murray-Bruce’s announcement coincided with that of his state governor, Douye Diri, who also declared his defection to the APC on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Bayelsa Gov Douye Diri Dumps PDP

The Senator’s statement reads, “I have known President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu since 1998. I know the man’s mind, his courage, and his conviction. He is not driven by applause; he is driven by results. And today, I can boldly say to you that he is on the right track.

“For the first time in our nation’s history, we have a President who truly understands finance, who sees the economy not as a political slogan, but as a living organism that must be disciplined, deregulated, and allowed to breathe.

“The painful reforms we face today are the very foundation of tomorrow’s prosperity. We are moving into a free-market economy, one that rewards hard work and innovation instead of dependency and distortion.

“Look around you: under this administration, the appointment of the National Security Adviser has redefined our national safety architecture. Insecurity is being quietly and systematically dismantled. The Central Bank, now professionally steered, is stabilizing the economy, rebuilding confidence, and restoring the dignity of the naira.

“Our foreign policy is again respected. Our fuel supply is deregulated. We will never again live through the humiliation of fuel scarcity. The numbers are beginning to speak, investments are returning, and the world is watching Nigeria rise again.

“And beyond economics, Bola Tinubu’s infrastructural drive is unprecedented; from massive road networks to modernized ports, airports and housing schemes springing up across the nation. These developments are not just concrete and steel; they are the arteries through which growth and opportunity now flow.

“I know it is still a difficult season for many families. But as history teaches, reform is never painless. Yet, it is in these moments of sacrifice that nations are reborn.

“That is why today, I am joining the All Progressives Congress (APC), not for politics, but for progress. Because I believe that Bola Tinubu’s leadership, guided by courage and intellect, will deliver the Nigeria we have all dreamed of.

“Mark my words: in the full term of eight years, Nigeria will witness phenomenal growth. I choose to stand with that vision. I choose to stand with reform. I choose to stand with the future.

“Thank you, and may God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”