Dickson Reaffirms Loyalty To PDP, Faults Gov Diri’s Defection

In the wake of the latest defection by the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri’s to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Seriake Dickson representing PDP–Bayelsa West, has strongly criticised the move, reaffirming his commitment to the PDP, warning against the dangers of a one-party state.

Speaking after plenary on Wednesday, the former Bayelsa governor declared that he remains firmly in the party, describing himself as a soldier of democracy, who is committed to strengthening multiparty politics in Nigeria.

According to him, “I am where I have always been, I don’t believe Nigeria should become a one-party state. As a democrat, I understand the ups and downs of the process, but I remain constant and steadfast in the PDP.”

Taking a swipe at some Governors in the party, including Governor Diri, Senator Dickson accused them of failing to provide leadership within the party and contributing to its internal crisis before jumping ship.

“It’s sad. Instead of fixing the problems, they let the crisis fester and now they are bailing out. It makes Nigeria look small, ridicules our democracy and endangers multiparty politics. What we are witnessing is political class suicide,” he stated.

Dickson revealed that Governor Diri had consulted him several times before defecting but said he was not convinced by the reasons presented.

“To his credit, he consulted me, but I didn’t see any compelling reason to defect. I’m still standing where I have always stood, with the PDP, the party that gave my people the opportunity to produce a Vice President, an acting President, and a President of the Federal Republic. The APC cannot offer that.

“If we fail to save the PDP, then we will decide collectively on the next step, but it certainly should not be joining the APC. A democracy without opposition becomes a dictatorship,” Dickson stated.