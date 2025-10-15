Gov Okpebholo Gives Employment Letters To 5,000 Teachers

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has officially absorbed over 5,000 contract teachers into the state’s Ministry of Education as permanent staff members.

According to the statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fred Itua, the teachers had been on contract with a “monthly stipend of ₦65,000 during the administration of Godwin Obaseki”.

They were formally handed appointment letters during a ceremony held at Government House on Wednesday.

Governor Okpebholo, who personally oversaw the distribution of the letters, emphasised the government’s commitment to valuing its educators.

“Teachers, I am happy to see you. I wanted it this way because I had asked several times if you had received your letters.

“The answer was no. So, I decided to supervise the process myself. As you collect your appointment letters today, you will also receive transport fare because I know many of you have travelled long distances,” the governor was quoted as saying.

Role Of Teachers

He further acknowledged the vital role teachers play in shaping the future of Edo State, underscoring the administration’s dedication to improving the welfare of educators.

“You are very important to us. Your reward is no longer in heaven; it is here, under our watch,” he added.

Addressing the teachers earlier, the Commissioner for Education, Paddy Iyamu, expressed deep appreciation for their perseverance over the past three years despite the challenges of being on contract.

“You have been suffering for years, yet you have stayed committed to educating our children, waking up at night to prepare lesson notes. Beautiful schools without teachers are useless.

“Today, an angel has come, a leader who thinks about your welfare day and night,” Iyamu was quoted as saying.

Construction Of 68 Schools

He also highlighted the achievements of Okpebholo’s administration within the education sector, noting the construction of over 68 schools within one year, aimed at benefiting children from all walks of life.

“He met Ambrose Alli University with a ₦41 million subvention and increased it to ₦500 million. Right now, a 1,500-capacity lecture theatre and a 600-capacity hostel are under construction,” he added.

The commissioner further disclosed that the EDU-Rescue Programme was launched to give children from poor backgrounds access to quality education.

“This historic regularisation marks a new chapter for Edo State’s education workforce, reflecting Governor Okpebholo’s pledge to prioritise education and the welfare of teachers who remain the backbone of the State’s development,” the statement added.