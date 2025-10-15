Troops Bust Terrorists Hideout Recover Arms, Ammunition In Taraba

Troops from the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke have successfully raided a terrorists’ hideout in Ibi Local Government Area of Taraba State, recovering arms and ammunition.

The operation is part of the ongoing clearance efforts under the code name “Operation Lafiya Nakowa,” aimed at flushing out terrorists, bandits, and other criminal elements within Taraba State.

On 14 October 2025, troops stationed at Tapga Ngasawa village, Dampar District, Ibi LGA, received credible intelligence on suspected terrorist hideouts around Badekoshi, Fajul, Kurmi, and Dampar villages. Acting swiftly, the troops launched clearance operations in these areas.

During the operation at Badekoshi, the troops engaged with terrorists who fled towards Fajul village near the forest. The soldiers pursued the criminals with superior firepower, forcing them to abandon their positions and retreat deeper into the forest.

A thorough search of the area led to the recovery of the following:

One (1) AK-47 rifle

One (1) AK-47 magazine

One (1) round of 7.62mm special ammunition

Five (5) rounds of blank ammunition

Two (2) fragmental jackets

Two (2) military camouflage uniforms

One (1) Jincheng motorcycle, suspected stolen during a previous attack at Tapga village

Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, Commander of 6 Brigade NA/Sector 3 OPWS, praised the troops for their professionalism and resilience, encouraging them to maintain the momentum until all criminal elements are eradicated from Taraba State.

He reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to the safety and security of law-abiding citizens, pledging continued collaboration with other security agencies and local communities to achieve lasting peace in the state.