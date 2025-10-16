Bayelsa Senator Konbowei Defects To APC

The Senate has formally announced the defection of Senator Benson Konbowei, representing Bayelsa Central Senatorial District, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His defection which was announced during plenary, comes just 24 hours after the resignation of Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri from the PDP.

As the Senate President read Senator Kombowei’s letter of defection during plenary, his Bayelsa counterpart, Senator Seriake Dickson (PDP, Bayelsa West) who had earlier vowed not to shift allegiance, stood up and walked out of the chamber in apparent displeasure, prompting laughter from several senators.

With this latest move, the APC now holds a commanding majority in the Senate with a total of 74 senators.

READ ALSO: Bayelsa Gov Douye Diri Dumps PDP

Governor Diri, announced his resignation on Wednesday at the exco chamber in the Bayelsa State Government House.

He said his decision was for an obvious reason, but did not state the reason or the political party to which he will be moving.

“After extensive consultations, today, October 15, 2025, I wish to notify you that, in keeping with the extant protocols, I, Governor Douye Diri, do hereby resign my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party,” he announced.

The Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, was absent, but the governor said all those not present at the meeting were on official assignments.

He also stated that the chairmen of all the local government areas will move with him.

His decision was backed by 23 members of the House of Assembly, led by the Speaker, Abraham Ngobere.

The meeting was attended by 10 members of the House of Assembly.