Kenya Flights Suspended As Body Of Revered Politician Odinga Repatriated

Odinga, 80, died of a suspected heart attack while visiting a health clinic in southern India on Wednesday.

By Khadijat Lawal
Updated October 16, 2025
Supporters and mourners of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga surround the hearse as they travel from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi on October 16, 2025 ahead of the arrival of Odinga’s body following his death at the age of 80 during a health visit to India. (PHOTO: AFP)

Huge crowds gathered across Kenya on Thursday as the body of revered opposition leader Raila Odinga was repatriated from India, forcing the authorities to suspend flights and change memorial plans.

As a large number of mourners gathered at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to greet the coffin, the civil aviation authority announced that it had temporarily suspended operations to “restore order and ensure safety”.

Supporters and mourners of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga react as his coffin passes by at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi on October 16, 2025 after Odinga died at the age of 80 during a health visit to India. (Photo by Tony Karumba / AFP)

The body was initially taken to parliament, but with supporters swarming and clambering up the gates, the authorities decided to relocate the coffin to Kasarani Stadium.

Odinga, 80, died of a suspected heart attack while visiting a health clinic in southern India on Wednesday.

Azimio La Umoja (One Kenya Coalition Party) presidential candidate Raila Odinga addresses the crowd during a campaign rally in Suswa Grounds, Narok, Kenya on July 30, 2022, ahead of Kenya’s general election. (PHOTO: AFP)

President William Ruto has announced seven days of national mourning for Odinga, who ran unsuccessfully for the presidency five times but played a major role in Kenyan politics over several decades and was a figurehead for large swathes of the population.

The authorities said they would create “public grieving spaces” around Nairobi before a state funeral service on Friday.

Supporters and mourners of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga react at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi on October 16, 2025 ahead of the arrival of Odinga’s body following his death at the age of 80 during a health visit to India. (Photo by Tony Karumba / AFP)

State television showed large numbers also gathered in Bondo, the family’s ancestral seat in western Kenya where Odinga is due to be buried on Sunday.

Mourners holding tree branches gather in the streets of Kisumu on October 15, 2025 following the death of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga at the age of 80 during a health visit to India. (Photo by Browline Omondi / AFP)

The crowds were a sea of green as many waved branches, a symbol of respect for the fallen leader.

AFP

