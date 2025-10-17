Madugu Names Okoronkwo, Ajibade, Others For WAFCON Qualifier Vs Benin Republic

Super Falcons coach Justin Madugu has called up 21 players including skipper Rasheedat Ajibade, and Esther Okoronkwo, for the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier against Benin Republic.

Nigeria’s team is made up of 21 players made up of three goalkeepers, seven defenders, five midfielders and six forwards.

Ajibade was the Player of the Tournament at the 2024 WAFCON where she led Nigeria to a record-extending 10th continental title in Morocco. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star will be joined by Okoronkwo of AFC Toronto.

Brighton goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie (Africa’s Goalkeeper of the Year for two years running) is also on the list. Others include regulars like defender Michelle Alozie and Ashleigh Plumptre, midfielders Jennifer Echegini and Deborah Abiodun, and forwards Asisat Oshoala, Chinwendu Ihezuo and Folashade Ijamilusi.

Veteran Mexico-based defender Osinachi Ohale, and midfielder Christy Ucheibe are also part of the squad.

The game between the West African countries is the final qualifying fixture for the 2026 WAFCON to be hosted by Morocco.

The first leg is scheduled for the Stade Kegue, Lome, Togo on Saturday, 25 October while the return fixture will be played at the MKO Abiola Sports Complex in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

That tournament will also serve as Africa’s qualifying competition for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup finals to be hosted by Brazil.

Nigeria are the defending champions of the WAFCON, beating hosts Morocco to land the record-extending title.

Full List of Players for Super Falcons Vs Benin Republic WAFCON Qualifier

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Brighton Hove & Albion, England); Anderline Mgbechi (Rivers Angels); Rachael Unachukwu (Nasarawa Amazons)

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Pachucha Club de Futbol, Mexico); Shukurat Oladipo (AS Roma, Italy); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Ashleigh Plumptre (Ittihad Ladies FC, Saudi Arabia); Blessing Ilivieda (Bayelsa Queens); Oluwatosin Demehin (Galatasaray Sportive, Turkey); Miracle Usani (Abia Angels)

Midfielders: Rasheedat Ajibade (Paris Saint Germain, France); Taiwo Afolabi (Rivers Angels); Deborah Abiodun (Washington Spirit, USA); Jennifer Echegini (Paris Saint Germain, France); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal)

Forwards: Chinwendu Ihezuo (Pachucha Club de Futbol, Mexico); Joy Omewa (Fortuna Hjorrin FC, Denmark); Esther Okoronkwo (AFC Toronto, Canada); Asisat Oshoala (Al Hilal FC, Saudi Arabia); Folashade Ijamilusi (Liaoning Shenyang Shenbei Hefeng, China); Kafayat Mafisere (Edo Queens)