Israel Returns 15 Palestinian Bodies To Gaza

Under a ceasefire deal brokered by US President Donald Trump, Israel was to turn over the bodies of 15 Palestinians for every deceased Israeli returned.

By Channels Television
Updated October 18, 2025
Israeli soldiers carry the coffin of Staff Sgt. Three of the four bodies of Israeli hostages in Gaza returned by Hamas late on october 14 have been identified, according to their families following forensic confirmation of their identities. Tamir, one of the three, was a soldier captured at age 18 from a military base on the border with Gaza.

 

Israel returned the bodies of 15 Palestinians to Gaza on Saturday, bringing the total number handed over to 135, the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory said.

Late on Friday, Hamas handed over the body of another Israeli hostage.

Since the ceasefire began, Hamas has handed over the bodies of nine Israelis and one Nepalese student.

The Gaza health ministry said that some of the bodies returned on Saturday bore signs of “abuse, beatings, handcuffing and blindfolding”.

 

The ministry made similar claims regarding other bodies previously returned under the ceasefire agreement.

The Israeli military has said these claims were “Hamas’s false propaganda”.

“Furthermore, all the bodies returned so far are from combatants within the Gaza Strip,” it told AFP on Friday.

 

