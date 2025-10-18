Shettima Set For Jos As APC Prepares To Receive Decampees — Nentawe

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe, has announced that the Vice President of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima, will visit Jos, the Plateau State capital, to officially receive prominent politicians who recently decamped to the ruling party.

Prof. Nentawe disclosed this during the APC Strategic Stakeholders Meeting held at the Crest Hotel Conference Hall, Jos.

According to the APC National Chairman, the visit will take place within the next two weeks, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the party’s structure and consolidate its growing influence across Plateau State.

“We welcomed Mr. President about two weeks ago, and now we are going to welcome the Vice President,” Prof. Nentawe said.

He revealed that several key political figures, including the Senate President, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and several APC Governors, would also grace the event.

“I spoke with the governors under our great party, and many of them confirmed their readiness to attend. The Senate President and the Speaker have also agreed to come. So, we’re going to have a full house again, back on the platform,” he added.

Prof. Nentawe disclosed that Architect P.D. Gyang has been appointed as the Chairman of the Central Planning Committee for the grand reception of the new members joining the APC, while other members of the committee will soon be announced.

Highlighting the party’s ongoing efforts to remain vibrant and visible, the APC Chairman noted that the party had just concluded a medical outreach program facilitated by a team from the United States, which will be sustained by local doctors for another week.

He further revealed that the party will unveil a new initiative next Monday — a ₦100 million business challenge targeted at empowering youths and small business owners.

“Some beneficiaries will receive ₦1 million, ₦500,000, or ₦250,000 each to support their existing businesses,” he explained.

Prof. Nentawe assured party members and supporters that the APC will continue to roll out impactful programs to engage citizens and keep the party in the spotlight ahead of the next general elections.