Wike Denies Nursing Presidential Ambition, Backs Tinubu For 2027 Polls

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has denied nursing presidential ambition ahead of the 2027 general election.

Reports emerged that some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are mounting pressure on him to contest in the 2027 presidential election.

But in a statement on Saturday by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, the Minister described the claim as “another lie from idle minds who have nothing to contribute to the development of the country.”

The former Rivers State governor rather endorsed President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

“The Minister has made it clear where he stands as long as the 2027 presidential election is concerned — he is with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” the statement read.

“Wike does not function in hiding. He does what he says and says what he does. It is shameful that the ‘pull-Wike-down’ elements could not reason beyond such kindergarten tactics. It is clear that they need better brains to think for them.”

Olayinka clarified report of a supposed PDP meeting, noting that the only meeting held on August 20, 2025, was one involving PDP stakeholders from the southern part of the country.

According to him, the outcome of the meeting was publicly released in a statement titled ‘Re: Purported Meeting Of PDP Southern Zoning Consultative Summit,’ signed by several PDP leaders from the South-East and South-South, including state party chairmen, lawmakers, and former officials.

Olayinka explained that Wike remained committed to President Tinubu’s political and development agenda, saying, “He has said it clearly that from now till 2031, it is on the mandate of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu that he will stand.

“The only meeting that took place on August 20, 2025, was that of PDP stakeholders from Southern part of Nigeria, and the purpose was the meeting scheduled for Lagos on August 21, 2025, by some elements to rubberstamp a decision to micro-zone party positions zoned to the South.

“Outcome of the meeting was made public via a press statement titled, ‘Re: Purported Meeting Of PDP Southern Zoning Consultative Summit,’ signed by State Party Chairmen of Imo, Abia, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and Rivers, Austin Nwachukwu, Abraham Amah, Barr. Venatuis Ikem, Rt. Hon Aniekan Akpan and Aaron Chukwuemeka, respectively, as well as the National Vice Chairman (South-East), Hon. Chidiebere Egwu Goodluck, and Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon O. K. Chinda.

“Others who signed the press statement were Senators Igwe Nwagu, Mao Ohuabunwa, George Sekibo, Mike Ama Nnachi, former National Secretary, Rt. Hon. Onwe S. Onwe, Deputy National Legal Adviser, Barr. Okechukwu Osuoha, former Ebonyi State Legal Adviser, Barr. Mudi Erhenede and others. Obviously, the above names were picked from the press statement published in all major newspapers and aired on national television stations to advance the latest mischief.

“We know their intention, though. But unfortunately for them, and the platform they are using to propagate their idle plots, the person and character of the FCT Minister is known to everyone — he does not do anything in hiding.”