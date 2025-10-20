Education Ministry Denies Reports On Sponsorship Refusal For 15-Year-Old Math Olympiad Qualifier

The Federal Ministry of Education has debunked viral reports claiming that it refused to sponsor a 15-year-old Nigerian student who allegedly qualified to represent the country at the International Mathematics Olympiad in China.

In a statement released on its official X handle on Monday, the Ministry described the circulating reports as unverified and misleading, stating that it had no record of any sponsorship request related to the said student.

“The Federal Ministry of Education wishes to state clearly that it is not aware of the report circulating online regarding a supposed sponsorship request for a 15-year-old student said to have qualified to represent Nigeria at the International Mathematics Olympiad in China,” the statement read.

“The Ministry affirms that there is no record or correspondence in its files indicating any such request for sponsorship from any recognised body. Accordingly, any relevant or verifiable information regarding this matter should be formally presented to the Ministry for necessary action.”

The Ministry also urged members of the public to disregard unverified reports and to rely only on official communication channels for education-related matters.

It reiterated its commitment to supporting and encouraging outstanding students through proper processes and transparent procedures.

The clarification followed public criticism sparked by comments from Alex Onyia, Chief Executive Officer of Educare, who alleged that the Ministry declined to sponsor the student, Agbo Adoga, a pupil of Graceland International School, Port Harcourt, citing lack of funds.

In Onyia’s post, he claimed:

“Graceland International School, Port Harcourt, just informed me that Agbo Adoga qualified to represent Nigeria in the International Maths Olympiad in China. Nigerian Ministry of Education said they don’t have money to sponsor anybody. So he will not attend. Nigeria lost again!”

The Ministry’s response, however, dismisses this claim, insisting it had received no official communication or request on the matter.