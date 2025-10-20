FG Targets 20,000 Jobs Annually Through NJFP

The Federal Government is targeting the creation of at least 20,000 jobs annually through the launch of the second phase of the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP) aimed at connecting high-potential graduates with real-world work experience, training, and mentorship.

This was disclosed during the inauguration of the Project Steering Committee of the NJFP 2.0 by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Vice President Shettima noted that the goal of the NJFP is to bridge the transition gap between learning and earning for thousands of young graduates with the required education but no job opportunity.

The programme, he said, represents “a deliberate attempt to translate the nation’s demographic strength into productive economic power, demonstrating that when government provides structure, partnership, and purpose, young Nigerians rise to the occasion.”

Maintaining that the NJFP is a Nigerian programme, shaped by national priorities and the nation’s sense of purpose, the VP told members of the committee “to deepen that ownership, strengthen coordination across our institutions, and ensure that NJFP remains accountable to the ambitions of this administration.”

Imploring the committee to work towards tangible outcomes and ensure inclusivity, VP Shettima said, “As we deliberate today, I encourage us to think not in terms of targets or figures alone, but in terms of outcomes that matter; young people whose lives change because this system works as intended.

“We have an opportunity here to demonstrate what partnership done right can achieve: where government leads with clarity, partners contribute with confidence, and results speak for themselves. Therefore, let us approach our work with that understanding.

“In scaling NJFP 2.0, inclusivity must remain at the heart of our design. Our young people are not a homogenous group; they live in different realities across regions, genders, and social backgrounds. We must ensure that this opportunity reaches every corner of the country — and that placements are tied to the sectors that will shape Nigeria’s future: agriculture, digital technology, renewable energy, manufacturing, and the creative industries.”

The European Union (EU) Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr. Gautier Mignot assured that the programme would transform the lives of young Nigerians, saying the support of the Nigerian government will optimize the full mandate of the NJFP 2.0.

Also, the UNDP Resident Representative, Elsie Attafuah, described the NJFP 2.0 as a part of a larger national and continental vision which the UNDP is proud to support, noting that the target is to work across Nigeria to build an ecosystem that creates jobs.

She applauded Vice President Shettima for spearheading the initiative, saying what young Nigerians need is investment opportunities and an enabling ecosystem to make use of their skills and expertise.

Earlier, Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia explained that building on the success of the NJFP, the second phase, NJFP 2.0, has been redesigned to respond to current economic realities and lessons learned from the first phase.

The target, he said, is to “put structures in place to sustain the deployment of at least 20,000 fellows annually”.

He explained that the new phase of the initiative, NJFP 2.0, which will place a minimum of 24,000 fellows over the next 10 months, with the funding support of the EU,” directly supports the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, which prioritizes job creation, skills development, and youth empowerment as key pillars of Nigeria’s economic transformation.

The NJFP initiative coordinated by the Office of the Vice President, is implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and funded by the European Union (EU).

It was launched in 2022 to bridge the gap between skills, jobs, and enterprise, and has already empowered over 14,000 young Nigerians through the 12-month paid fellowships that build experience, confidence, and lasting career opportunities.