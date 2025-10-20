FreeNnamdiKanu: Presidency Criticises Lawyer For Joining Protest

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has criticised one of Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyers, Aloy Ejimakor, for joining the #FreeNnamdiKanu protest organised by human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore.

In a post on Monday via X (formerly Twitter), Onanuga expressed disappointment over Ejimakor’s decision to join what he described as a “shambolic protest” in Abuja.

“I spotted Aloy Ejimakor, one of Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyers, among the small group of protesters mobilised in Abuja by Omoyele Sowore. I wonder what Mr. Ejimakor was thinking when he decided to join this shambolic protest,” the post read.

Onanuga said Ejimakor, as a counsel representing Kanu in his ongoing treason trial, should be aware that participating in public demonstrations concerning a matter still before the court violates the principle of sub judice.

“As a lawyer, he should be aware of the principle of sub judice, particularly in relation to the ongoing treason case before the court. The prosecution has concluded its case, and it is now incumbent upon Mr. Ejimakor and the other lawyers to mount a strong defence for Kanu.

“Rather than focusing on preparing a strong case, Mr. Ejimakor has resorted to extra-legal tactics, joining a career anarchist to influence the process,” he stated.

The presidential spokesman urged the relevant legal authorities to consider disciplinary action against Ejimakor, describing his conduct as unethical and unbecoming of a legal practitioner.

Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since his re-arrest in June 2021.