Alleged Cybercrime: Court Shifts Natasha’s Trial To November 24

Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court Abuja has shifted the trial of Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan on alleged cybercrime to November 24.

Justice Umar had fixed Monday, October 20th, for the commencement of trial, but that was stalled due to the protest organised by Mr Omoyele Sowore to demand the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The matter was, however, fixed for November 24 when activities at the court resumed on Tuesday.

The judge had on Sepember 22, fixed Tuesday for the hearing after the trial was stalled owing to an objection raised by the defendant.

READ ALSO: Senator Natasha Returns To Office Six Months After Suspension

Akpoti-Uduaghan was arraigned on June 30 on a six-count charge filed by the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF), Mohammed Abubakar.

She was granted bail, following which Justice Umar adjourned till Sept. 22 for the commencement of trial.

However, on the last adjourned date when the prosecuting lawyer, David Kaswe, was about to open his case by calling the 1st witness, the defence lawyer raised an objection.

The development was after a television screen had been mounted in the courtroom preparatory to the commencement of proceedings.

The defence lawyer, Ehiogie West-Idahosa (SAN) had expressed concern about the possibility of the prosecution opening its case.

West-Idahosa told the court that a notice of preliminary objection to challenge the court’s jurisdiction to hear the case had already been filed.

He said the objection is not to the nature of the charge, but the alleged abuse of the prosecutorial powers of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

The lawyer also complained about not being served with copies of the statements of the prosecution witnesses.

Although Kaswe argued that the objection filed by the defendant should not be allowed to stall the court’s business for the day, Justice Umar insisted that the prosecution must first respond to the objection.

The judge said he intended to first determine the objection raised by the defence before taking any further steps in the case.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, in the charge, is alleged to have transmitted false and injurious information via electronic means with the intention to malign, incite and endanger lives and breach public order.

The senator was alleged to have, while addressing a gathering on April 4 in Ihima, Kogi State, accused the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, of instructing ex-Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi to have her killed in the state.

She was also alleged to have, in a television interview, repeated similar claims, to the effect that the Senate President and former governor plotted to kill her in Kogi.

The charge is brought under the Cybercrimes Prohibition, Prevention, (Amendment) Act 2024.