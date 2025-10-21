×

Bayern Munich Extend Coach Kompany’s Contract Until 2029

By Channels Television
Updated October 21, 2025
Bayern Munich’s Belgian head coach Vincent Kompany reacts from the sidelines during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich vs BVB Borussia Dortmund, in Munich, southern Germany on October 18, 2025. (Photo by Alexandra BEIER / AFP)

 

Vincent Kompany has extended his contract as coach of Bayern Munich by two years until 2029, the Bundesliga champions announced on Tuesday.

Not Bayern’s first choice when he was appointed in the summer of 2024, Belgian Kompany reclaimed the German title for the Bavarians from Bayer Leverkusen in his debut season at the club.

This term, the 39-year-old has Bayern flying with 11 wins in 11 games, sitting atop the Champions League and Bundesliga tables.

Bayern Munich’s Belgian head coach Vincent Kompany reacts during the German first division Bundesliga football match between 1 FSV Mainz 05 and FC Bayern Munich in Mainz, western Germany, on December 14, 2024. (Photo by Daniel ROLAND / AFP)

 

“It feels like I’ve been here a lot longer and that I know the club well,” former Manchester City captain Kompany said in a statement.

“It’s been a great experience so far. We’ve started on a wonderful journey. Let’s keep working hard and celebrate much more success!”

