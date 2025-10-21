Gov Mohammed Creates 13 Additional Emirates, One Chiefdom

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has Tuesday signed into law two key bills that significantly alter the traditional governance structure of the state.

The newly signed laws are the 2025 Bauchi State Chieftaincy (Appointment and Deposition) Law and the Zaar Chiefdom Law, 2025, paving the way for the creation of 13 additional Emirates and one Chiefdom.

While assenting to the bills, Governor Mohammed cautioned against any attempts to politicize or sabotage the new laws, stating:

“This administration will not tolerate any attempt to undermine, obstruct, or politicize the implementation of these laws.

Any person or group found inciting division, spreading misinformation, or attempting to disrupt public peace will face the full consequences of the law.”

He emphasized that the decision to create the Emirates and Chiefdom was driven by policy objectives aimed at addressing the current realities of governance in the state, particularly as Bauchi approaches its 50th anniversary.

“This move is designed to improve grassroots governance and is a response to the long-standing agitations by our people for the creation of these institutions.

The process itself is one of the most consultative and transparent ever undertaken in our state,” the Governor said.

According to him, a committee was constituted to review the proposals, after which a public hearing was conducted, followed by legislative deliberation and passage by the State House of Assembly.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Suleiman, described the development as a significant milestone. He noted that the legislation was crafted with sensitivity and foresight, providing a framework for the effective maintenance of the state’s traditional institutions.

The newly created Emirates and Chiefdom are:

1. Burra – Headquarters: Burra

2. Dambam – Headquarters: Dambam

3. Darazo – Headquarters: Darazo

4. Duguri – Headquarters: Yuli

5. Gamawa – Headquarters: Gamawa

6. Giade – Headquarters: Giade

7. Toro – Headquarters: Toro

8. Warji – Headquarters: Katangan Warji

9. Ari – Headquarters: Gadar Maiwa

10. Jama’a – Headquarters: Nabardo

11. Lame – Headquarters: Gumau

12. Bununu – Headquarters: Bununu

13. Lere – Headquarters: Lere

14. Zaar Chiefdom – Headquarters: Mhrim

Governor Mohammed has directed the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, in collaboration with the Secretary to the State Government, to immediately gazette, publish, and distribute copies of the new laws to all relevant authorities and institutions for immediate implementation.

Similarly, the governor signed into law the local government pension contributory scheme and the Appropriation Supplementary Act 2025.