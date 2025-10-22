JD Vance Voices ‘Great Optimism’ For Gaza Truce On Israel Visit

US Vice President JD Vance expressed “great optimism” that the Gaza truce would hold, ahead of a meeting on Wednesday in Jerusalem with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Vance is in Israel to shore up support for the US-brokered ceasefire and post-war reconstruction plans.

Despite concerns in Israel that Hamas has seized on the pause to reassert itself in Gaza, Vance said Washington would not set a deadline for the group to disarm under the US-brokered deal.

That came after US President Donald Trump warned that allied nations in the region would invade Gaza to wipe out Hamas if it failed to comply with the truce.

“What we’ve seen the past week gives me great optimism that the ceasefire is going to hold,” Vance said during a press conference in Kiryat Gat, a city in southern Israel where a US-led mission is monitoring the Gaza ceasefire.

“I think that everybody should be proud of where we are today. It’s going to require constant effort. It’s going to require constant monitoring and supervision,” he added.

Vance is to meet Israeli leaders, including Netanyahu, on Wednesday in Jerusalem.

There have been tensions over the implementation of the ceasefire, with Hamas saying it needs time and technical assistance to find the remaining dead Israeli hostages under the rubble of the Gaza Strip.

And, on Sunday, there was the worst outbreak of violence since the start of the truce. Two Israeli soldiers were killed, triggering a wave of retaliatory air strikes.

Before Vance’s arrival, Trump gave a stark warning to Hamas.

“Numerous of our NOW GREAT ALLIES in the Middle East, and areas surrounding the Middle East, have… informed me that they would welcome the opportunity, at my request, to go into GAZA with a heavy force and ‘straighten our [sic] Hamas’ if Hamas continues to act badly,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

‘Very, Very Fragile’

Opening a joint US-Israeli Civil-Military Coordination Centre in southwest Israel, Vance endorsed this, but played down Israeli pressure for a firm deadline.

“I’m not going to do what the president of the United States has thus far refused to do, which is put an explicit deadline on it, because a lot of this stuff is difficult,” he said.

Vance also said that US troops would not be deployed in Gaza but that the United States would take part in “useful coordination”.

Hamas’s future is a key point of contention, with the ceasefire agreement ruling out a role for the group in Gaza.

Israel has accused Hamas of breaching the terms of the ceasefire, though the group has repeatedly said it is committed to the agreement.

But it has resisted the idea of disarmament and moved to reassert its control on the streets of Gaza since the start of the truce, clashing with armed clans.

The group denied any involvement in Sunday’s deadly violence in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Israel responded to its soldiers’ deaths with an intense wave of bombings that the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry said killed 45 Palestinians.

“The only thing stopping Israel from further destroying Gaza is Trump,” said Mairav Zonszein, a senior analyst at the International Crisis Group.

Netanyahu, she told AFP, is “saying certain things to make Trump happy, but he’s doing other things, and the ceasefire is very, very fragile.”

Zonszein added that Hamas’s future was “still very much something that Israelis are concerned” about.

Despite the clashes, Hamas has continued to hand over the remains of deceased hostages in small numbers, as part of the ceasefire deal.

The Israeli military said Wednesday the remains of two more hostages returned the day before had been identified.

Before this, militants had released 13 of the 28 hostage bodies pledged to be returned under the deal, but Hamas has said the search is hampered by the level of destruction in the territory.

The Red Cross said it facilitated on Tuesday the transfer of the bodies of 15 Palestinians from Israel to Gaza as part of the deal, taking the total to 165.

Hamas Confidence

Hamas’s Gaza leader Khalil al-Hayya, in Cairo for talks with Egypt and Qatar, issued a statement expressing confidence that the truce would hold.

“What we heard from the mediators and from the US President reassures us that the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip has ended,” Al-Hayya said.

The war, triggered by Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, has killed at least 68,229 people in Gaza, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory, figures the UN considers credible.

The data does not distinguish between civilians and combatants but indicates that more than half of the dead are women and children.

Hamas’s 2023 attack resulted in the deaths of 1,221 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

