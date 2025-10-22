UCL: Osimhen Bags Brace In Galatasaray’s Win Over Bodø/Glimt

Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, scored a brace in Galatasaray’s 3-1 victory over Bodø/Glimt in a Champions League match on Wednesday.

The Super Eagle opened the scoresheet just three minutes into the clash, driving a right-footed ball past Mario Lemina into the bottom corner.

Osimhen increased the home team’s tally 30 minutes later, latching unto a defensive mistake by Fredrik Bjørkan.

The game ended that way for the first half. Upon resumption of the second half, Yunus Akgün made it three for the Turkish champions in the 60th minute.

Andreas Helmersen scored a consolation goal for Bodø/Glimt in the 74th minute of the tie.

Osimhen’s impressive form came on the heels of his hat-trick with the Super Eagles in Nigeria’s 4-0 win over Benin Republic in a 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Meanwhile, Fermin Lopez bagged a hat-trick and Marcus Rashford struck twice for Barcelona in a 6-1 demolition of Olympiacos on Tuesday to get the Catalan giants back on track in the Champions League.

Teenage star Lamine Yamal was also on target for Hansi Flick’s side, who lost against holders Paris Saint-Germain in their previous European outing in the league phase.

After a Lopez double, Ayoub El Kaabi pulled one back from the penalty spot for the Greek champions, but Santiago Hezze’s red card allowed injury-hit Barcelona to rack up a big scoreline and go provisionally third.

Flick was without Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and several other regulars, but his team were able to build some confidence at the Olympic stadium ahead of the Clasico against Real Madrid on Sunday in La Liga.