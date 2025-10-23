Gov Alia Dissolves Lobi Stars Board, Management

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has approved the dissolution of the board and management of the state-owned Lobi Stars FC of Makurdi.

The dissolution is with immediate effect.

The state government said the decision was aimed at repositioning the club for greater efficiency, accountability, and better performance in both the Nigeria Premier Football League and other competitions.

The governor further directed that all members of the dissolved management should hand over all official documents, assets, and responsibilities to the Commissioner for Youth, Sports, and Creativity with immediate effect,” a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Tersoo Kula, partly read.

The governor expressed appreciation to the outgoing board and management for their services to the club and the state.

He assured that a new management structure will soon be announced to drive the next phase of Lobi Stars’ growth and competitiveness.

He also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to sports development as a vital tool for youth engagement, talent discovery, and social cohesion in Benue State.