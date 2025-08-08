Benue Assembly Rejects Alia’s Request To Screen Commissioner Nominees

The Benue State House of Assembly has rejected a letter from Governor Hyacinth Alia requesting the screening and confirmation of commissioner nominees for the state executive council, citing unresolved issues between the legislature and the executive.

The decision was reached during Friday’s plenary, presided over by the Speaker, Hyacinth Dajoh.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Terver Zamber, the House acted following a motion of urgent public importance moved by Shimapever Jiji.

Jiji informed members that the governor had consistently failed to honour the Assembly’s resolutions and had treated the legislature with what he described as “total disregard”.

Seconding the motion, Thomas Dugeri supported the House’s stance, stressing that Alia had not addressed several critical issues previously raised by the Assembly.

“The governor has no respect for this hallowed chamber,” He said.

READ ALSO: 2027: PDP Threatens Stiffer Sanction Against Members Endorsing Tinubu

Other members who contributed to the debate clarified that the decision was not intended to stall governance but to uphold the Assembly’s independence and compel the executive to fulfil its obligations.

They argued that while they are not opposed to the screening of commissioners, the governor must first demonstrate commitment to prior agreements and respect the House’s resolutions.

The lawmakers listed their demands, including the immediate provision of official vehicles to affected members and the enforcement of suspension notices issued to the chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), the chairman of Otukpo Local Government Council, and the executive secretary of the Benue State Sports Lottery and Marketing Board.

The House resolved not to honour or entertain any further correspondence from the executive arm until the governor complied with their demands.