I Will Only Appear As Nnamdi Kanu’s Witness If Summoned By Court – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has stated that he will not appear as a witness in the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), simply because his name was listed in the newspapers.

However, Wike emphasized that if the court formally summons him to testify or provide evidence, he will comply without hesitation.

The Minister made the remarks during a media parley in Abuja on Friday, stating that nobody has served him any process to appear as Kanu’s witness in court.

“You don’t become a witness by reading the newspaper. Nobody has served me any process; nobody has subpoenaed me,” Wike said.

“So, because I saw Wike listed, I will not begin to run helter-skelter. No, you don’t do that. If I am served, if I am subpoenaed to come and give a witness or give evidence, I must obey the court; I must appear.”

When asked if he knew why Nnamdi Kanu listed him as one of his witnesses, Wike responded that he did not, adding that only the IPOB leader could explain the reason.

“If you see Nnamdi Kanu, you ask him, ‘Why did you list me? I did not go and say I want to be a witness.’ So, if you see him, ask him, ‘Why did you list Wike as one of your witnesses?’

Wike refrained from commenting on whether Nnamdi Kanu’s ongoing detention calls for a political solution.

Kanu, who is facing terrorism charges in the Abuja Federal High Court, listed Wike among other top names as “compellable witnesses” in his ongoing trial.

Others listed as witnesses by the IPOB leader are a former Minister of Defence, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (rtd), a former Chief of Army Staff, Gen Tukur Buratai (rtd), as well as Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Hope Uzodinma, Governors of Lagos and Imo States respectively.

He further listed the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, and the immediate past governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu.

The IPOB leader has been held in the custody of the DSS since his extradition from Kenya in June 2021.