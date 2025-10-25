U-17 Women’s World Cup: Nigeria Crush Samoa 4–0, Seal Spot In Knockouts

Nigeria produced a dominant display on Saturday, sweeping 4-0 past minnows Samoa to reach the last 16 in the 2025 U-17 Women’s World Cup.

A brace from Queen Joseph and one each from Azeezat Oduntan and skipper Shakirat Moshood ensured the Flamingos sealed their spot in the knockouts as one of the best losers.

Coach Bankole Olowookere’s girls lost their opening two games to Canada and France, heading into the Group D clash with Samoa.

To qualify for the next stage, Nigeria needed to beat the Oceania side by at least two goals.

They did in style, beginning with Joseph, who found the net just 13 minutes into the game.

Three minutes before the half-hour mark, Moshood made it two for the West Africans in Morocco.

She converted from the spot after a VAR review, sending the Samoan goalkeeper the wrong way.

By the time it was 34 minutes on the clock, Joseph completed her brace, finishing off a brilliant assist from Tabitha Terlumu.

Moshood would have gotten her brace just two minutes into the second half.

But her 47th-minute penalty was saved by the Samoan goalkeeper, Grace Ae.

Oduntan, nevertheless, struck beautifully — sending the ball to the top far corner — in the 68th minute to make it four for Nigeria.

The Flamingos pressed on for a fifth goal and could have done so on many occasions.

But they finished the game 0-4, enough to reach the Round of 16. Nigeria ended with a +3 goal difference.

Victory meant Nigeria finished third in Group D, with Canada securing first place in the group after defeating France 2-1.

Nigeria will face Korea DPR in their next game on Tuesday.