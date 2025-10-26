FG Appoints Prof Haruna As First VC Of Federal Varsity Kontagora

The Federal Government has appointed Professor Farouk Haruna as the first substantive Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Education, Kontagora in Niger State.

The announcement was made by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Professor Francis Faduyile, after the Council’s fifth meeting held in Kontagora.

Faduyile told journalists that Professor Haruna emerged successful after a rigorous selection process involving six shortlisted candidates.

He said the new Vice Chancellor brings a wealth of experience, having served as Acting Vice Chancellor, Provost and Chairman of the Committee of Provosts.

According to him, the new Vice Chancellor is expected to assume office on Monday, November 4, 2025.

On the issue of security in the area, the Pro-Chancellor assured staff, students, and parents that Kontagora remains safe for learning and living.

“I have been to Kontagora several times. It is peaceful, and people live and work there without fear. The university environment is safe and conducive for students,” Faduyile stated.

He described the university as one of the fastest-growing teacher education institutions in the country, with a large number of Ph. D. holders and modern learning facilities.

Originally established as a College of Education, the institution was upgraded to a Federal University of Education in 2021 and began admitting students in March 2025.

With this appointment, the Federal University of Education, Kontagora now has its first substantive leadership to steer the institution towards academic excellence.

Meanwhile, Governor Umaru Bago of Niger State has congratulated Haruna on his appointment as the substantive Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the Federal University of Education Kontagora (FUEK).

In a message through his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, the governor described the newly Professor Haruna as a seasoned scholar, adding that his appointment is deserving and apt.

He stated that Haruna has the capacity, competence, and track record of innovative and transformative leadership.

The governor expressed confidence that the newly appointed VC will move the institution to an enviable height.

Governor Bago commended the Federal Government for the appointment and pledged to support the new vice chancellor to ensure he succeeds.

FUEK was established by an Act of Parliament in 2021 and officially commenced operations in March 2025, following its transition from the Federal College of Education, where Prof. Rasheed Haruna was the provost.