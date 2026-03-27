LIVE: APC National Convention 2026

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commenced its 8th National Convention today, Friday, at Eagle Square, Abuja.

Over 8,453 delegates from across Nigeria are gathered for this key event, which will elect a new National Working Committee (NWC) and strengthen the party’s “Renewed Hope Agenda” ahead of 2027.

The two-day convention (March 27–28) will focus on electing national leaders through consensus to promote unity.

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Party figures expected to be included are Nentawe Yilwatda as National Chairman and Senator Ajibola Basiru as National Secretary, with several incumbents seeking to retain their positions.

Top leaders are arriving at the venue, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, and ministers.

The event is seen as a major test of the APC’s internal cohesion and readiness for future elections.

More live updates will continue as delegates settle in for the main sessions.