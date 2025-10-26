Shinkafi Raises Alarm Over State Of APC In Zamfara

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Shinkafi, has raised an alarm over the state of affairs within the party in Zamfara State, seeking the intervention of President Bola Tinubu.

Shinkafi also called on the APC National Chairman, Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, to caution the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, over what he described as divisive and destabilising political activities in the North-Western state.

He said the situation led to the failure of the party in the state during the last governorship election, warning that APC would be heading for another defeat in 2027, if the party’s national leadership fails to reign in on Matawalle to end what he described as a divide-and-rule tactic.

Shinkafi called on the former governor to rather engage in massive membership drive ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“It is worrisome that Matawalle, who ought to use his position as former governor and current Minister of State for Defence to unite, stabilise and strengthen APC in Zamfara State, is the person causing disaffection among party members ahead of the 2027 general election. A house divided against itself cannot stand,” Shinkafi said.

“No serious Minister of State for Defence will set aside these critical national security duties and focused on welcoming fellow APC members who switched camp to his side. It is this unnecessary distraction from statutory duties and poor performance as governor that cost APC Zamfara State in 2023, that mistake is being played out again ahead of the 2027 general election, now as minister which could endanger the victory of President Tinubu in the state in particular, and North West in general where Mr President garnered the highest voted in the 2023 presidential election.

“It is why I raise an alarm and urge Mr President and APC national chairman to intervene and call Bello Matawalle to order before it is too late. The party cannot afford to lose Zamfara State due to avoidable internal squabbles and lack of cohesion. Having stepped on many toes as governor and minister, what is expected of Matawalle is to seek forgiveness and reconciliation.

“This would have prevented prominent leaders like Senator Kabiru Mafara who resigned from APC Zamfara State due to disharmony from leaving. It is awkward that party chieftains would leave APC and Matawalle would throw red carpet to welcome a few of their supporters to his camp.”