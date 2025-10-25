Kebbi PDP Rejects Turaki’s Adoption As Northern Consensus Candidate

The Kebbi State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has distanced itself from the reported adoption of Kabiru Turaki as the northern consensus candidate for national chairmanship of the party.

The state chapter made this known shortly after an emergency meeting held in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

In a communiqué read by its Publicity Secretary, Sani Dododo, the chapter aligned itself with the position of PDP stakeholders in the North-West.

It stated that the decision by the PDP governors to adopt Turaki was not taken with the state chapter’s support and had, therefore, been rejected.

“Kabiru Tanimu has never consulted the Kebbi State chapter of the party about his intention to contest. He has not been involved in any of the party’s activities in the state,” Dododo said.

“At no time, not a day, not a minute, not even a second did Kabiru Tanimu visit Kebbi to seek support or consult any stakeholder or elder of the party,” he added.

Right To Nominate

The state chairman further said that the Kebbi PDP unanimously supports the position of North-West party leaders that each state should have the right to deliberate and select a suitable candidate to represent the region in line with the party’s zoning system.

“The Kebbi State chapter, therefore, totally rejects the decision to adopt the former Minister of Special Duties as the party’s consensus candidate,” he added.

Northern stakeholders of the PDP had endorsed the former Minister of Special Duties as the consensus candidate for the chairmanship position in the forthcoming national elective convention of the party, scheduled to hold in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Governor of Adamawa State, Umar Fintiri, told journalists after a closed-door meeting in Abuja on Wednesday that the decision did not prevent any interested aspirant from contesting the position.

The resolution for a consensus candidate was reached after the meeting, which was attended by the governors of Adamawa, Bauchi, Zamfara, and Plateau States; former Senate President Bukola Saraki; Senator Abba Moro; the PDP National Chairman, Umar Damagum; and other party leaders from the North.

The PDP has scheduled its national elective convention to take place in Ibadan on November 15 and 16, where new members of the National Working Committee will be elected to lead the party into the 2027 general elections.